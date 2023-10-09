2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lorain County corrections officer facing charges for assault on inmate

By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A corrections officer at the Lorain County Jail is now facing two criminal charges after an altercation with an inmate in August.

Corrections Officer Rueben Ortiz is charged with assault and and falsification and has been placed on paid administrative leave.

According to Lorain County Sheriff Detective Lieutenant Robert Vansant Jr., at 11:22 a.m. on Aug. 25, an inmate was in the booking area and being prepared to be transported to another facility for a court ordered psychological evaluation.

Corrections Officer Rueben Ortiz
Corrections Officer Rueben Ortiz(Bingel, Julia | (Source: Lorain County Sheriff))

The inmate allegedly refused to be handcuffed and Ortiz then placed a belly chain around the inmate’s waist without any resistance, said Detective Lieutenant Vansant Jr.

As Ortiz attempted to take a bag out of the inmate’s right hand, the inmate yelled at him and there was an altercation between the inmate and Ortiz and Ortiz used force against the inmate, added Detective Lieutenant Vansant Jr.

After the altercation, the inmate was cleared by medical staff.

According to Detective Lieutenant Vansant Jr., the falsification charge comes from statements made by Ortiz during the criminal investigation, which were “found not to be consistent with the results of the investigation.”

“It is important to note that these actions are not consistent with the policies, procedures and expectations at the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office. In the last two years all corrections officers employed by the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office received training in Jail Risk Management, Escorting Inmates, Use of Force in Corrections, Supervising Inmates, Mental Health in Jails, and other related training,” said Detective Lieutenant Vansant Jr.

Ortiz is scheduled to appear in Elyria Municipal Court on Oct. 25.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

