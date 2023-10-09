2 Strong 4 Bullies
National news anchor visits Cleveland on his family’s crusade to prevent misdiagnosis

CNN’s Jake Tapper and daughter Alice speakers at Society to Improve Diagnosis in Medicine
By Vic Gideon
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two years ago, CNN news anchor Jake Tapper almost lost his then 14-year-old daughter Alice.

“Alice got grievously sick and her appendicitis was misdiagnosed and she almost died of sepsis because of this misdiagnosis,” said Tapper.

“I felt helpless,” said Alice’s mother, Jennifer Tapper. “But also trapped because where else was I supposed to go because I was already at a children’s hospital for her.”

That began the Tapper family’s crusade to raise awareness about misdiagnosis and specifically appendicitis. Based in part because Alice passed a “jump test,” jumping an inch, something doctors assumed she couldn’t do if he had appendicitis, doctors made the initial diagnosis of a viral infection.

“The flu, a stomach bug, they would not take into consideration the pain I was in,” Alice remembered about her first days in the hospital.

Doctors may have been guilty of “Diagnostic Momentum,” sticking with an initial diagnosis despite eventual evidence to the contrary. That prevented Alice from getting the imaging she needed to diagnose a ruptured appendix, leading to the blood infection sepsis.

“Something like seven thousand kids a year die from sepsis which is quite often very preventable,” said Tapper. “So Alice wants to make sure hospitals are aware of the dangers of misdiagnosis.”

A trip to a second hospital and a call to the head of that hospital eventually lead to Alice getting the correct diagnosis and treatment. The Tappers realize not everyone has the power to get the proper attention given to their case.

Alice and Jake Tapper will give a keynote speech Monday morning at the medical conference in Cleveland for the Society to Improve Diagnosis in Medicine.

“This has become a family cause,” said Jake Tapper. “Not because we’re trying to get revenge but because we’re trying to make sure no other family goes through this ever again.”

A 2020 study out of the University of Michigan shows 25,000 children each year get appendicitis and 5% have a similar experience to Alice. That’s more than 1000 kids.

“Alice and I and Jake speak up about this issue because we want to make sure this doesn’t happen to other kids and families,” said Jennifer.

Jennifer suggests asking questions of doctors, demanding answers, doing your own research (even Googling), and serving as your own advocate.

Alice’s ordeal began in November of 2021 and she lost 20 pounds during the two weeks she initially spent hospitalized. After the correct diagnosis, she had to return to the hospital numerous times to drain fluid and she eventually got her appendix removed in March, five months later.

“It’s been an incredible experience to be part of,” Alice said of advocating for change.

The Society to Improve Diagnosis in Medicine (SIDM) will hold its conference called “The Future of Diagnosis: Achieving Excellence and Equity” in Cleveland through Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

