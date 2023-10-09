2 Strong 4 Bullies
NEO Party for Socialism and Liberation hosts rally in support of Palestine

(Source: pslneohio)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The northeast Ohio party for Socialism and Liberation is hosting a “Free Palestine” rally Monday night, according to a release from the group.

The emergency demonstration will take place at Market Square on Lorain and West 25th in Cleveland at 5:30 p.m., the release said.

Hamas attacked Israel on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

