North Royalton police: Have you seen this missing 15-year-old?

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WOIO) - North Royalton police are searching for a 15-year-old who was reported missing Saturday, according to a release from the department.

Police said Elisabeth Pokorny, a 10th grader at North Royalton High School, was last seen at the Royalton Road Subway around 5:30 p.m. where she was working.

She possibly left with an unknown adult man, according to police.

Police said it is believe that she changed out of her uniform and into a black hoodie, black leggings and white Nike high-top shoes.

If you see her or have any information, please contact the North Royalton Police Department at 440-582-6216.

