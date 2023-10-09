North Royalton police: Have you seen this missing 15-year-old?
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WOIO) - North Royalton police are searching for a 15-year-old who was reported missing Saturday, according to a release from the department.
Police said Elisabeth Pokorny, a 10th grader at North Royalton High School, was last seen at the Royalton Road Subway around 5:30 p.m. where she was working.
She possibly left with an unknown adult man, according to police.
Police said it is believe that she changed out of her uniform and into a black hoodie, black leggings and white Nike high-top shoes.
If you see her or have any information, please contact the North Royalton Police Department at 440-582-6216.
