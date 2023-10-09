2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

North Royalton police: Have you seen this missing 15-year-old?

Elisabeth Leah Pokorny
Elisabeth Leah Pokorny(Source: North Royalton Police Department)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WOIO) - North Royalton police are searching for a 15-year-old who was reported missing Saturday, according to a release from the department.

Police said Elisabeth Pokorny, a 10th grader at North Royalton High School, was last seen at the Royalton Road Subway around 5:30 p.m. where she was working.

She possibly left with an unknown adult man, according to police.

Police said it is believe that she changed out of her uniform and into a black hoodie, black leggings and white Nike high-top shoes.

If you see her or have any information, please contact the North Royalton Police Department at 440-582-6216.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI is warning the public about the new 'Phantom Hacker' scam that is targeting people...
FBI warns Northeast Ohio of Phantom Hacker scam
Police are investigating a shooting that left two brothers dead in Bedford Heights.
Police: 2 brothers fatally shot at Bedford Heights restaurant
Euclid Schools Friday night football faces issues for 2nd week, no longer facing Solon in Week 8
Euclid Schools Friday night football faces issues for 2nd week, no longer facing Solon in Week 8
Antonio Baker
Cleveland teen wanted in connection to 3 shootings, murder surrenders
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is cared off the field with an injury during the first...
Orthopedic surgeon: ‘It’s gonna be a challenge’ for Nick Chubb to return from knee injuries

Latest News

Corrections Officer Rueben Ortiz
Lorain County corrections officer facing charges for assault on inmate
Terrace Towers apartments in East Cleveland
East Cleveland tenants still without home after July fire
19 News 3-4 p.m.
Over 100 residents still displaced after East Cleveland fire
The Cleveland Department of Public Health is hearing of people having problems getting...
Health officials seeing insurance barriers for new COVID vaccine