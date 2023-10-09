2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Cool pattern; more lake effect showers

By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 1:45 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Big area of low pressure north of Lake Huron will remain stationary through mid week. This will keep the area cooler than normal. Scattered lake effect showers east of Cleveland up the I-90 corridor today. The showers could be heavy at times. It’ll be a mix of sun and clouds elsewhere. High temperatures in the 50s. A blustery west wind will gust over 25 mph at times this afternoon. Overnight temperatures dip well in the 40s with the sky turning clear. The latest data has another disturbance crossing Lake Erie later Tuesday night. This will enhance the lake effect rain once again. The higher chance of rain along the lakeshore and east of Cleveland. Temperatures remain cooler than normal through Wednesday.

