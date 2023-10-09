2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Stark County police officer saves family from burning home (VIDEO)

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLBORO TWP., Ohio (WOIO) - A Marlboro police officer jumped into the line of duty while their house was on fire.

MPD says the incident occurred around 6:45 a.m. Sunday, where a propane tank was burning outside a home on Tope Street.

MPD says Ofc. Marc Merriweather entered the home and assisted in getting all of the occupants out of the home.

Merriweather was treated with oxygen on the scene before resuming his shift, MPD says.

“Officer Merriweather answered the call to service with honor and courage,” the department said.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI is warning the public about the new 'Phantom Hacker' scam that is targeting people...
FBI warns Northeast Ohio of Phantom Hacker scam
Police are investigating a shooting that left two brothers dead in Bedford Heights.
Police: 2 brothers fatally shot at Bedford Heights restaurant
Euclid Schools Friday night football faces issues for 2nd week, no longer facing Solon in Week 8
Euclid Schools Friday night football faces issues for 2nd week, no longer facing Solon in Week 8
Antonio Baker
Cleveland teen wanted in connection to 3 shootings, murder surrenders
29-year-old woman dies at Huron County rehab center, death under investigation
29-year-old woman dies at Huron County rehab center, death under investigation

Latest News

Little Italy fire
Cleveland firefighters battle apartment fire in Little Italy
Stark County police officer saves family from burning home (VIDEO)
Stark County police officer saves family from burning home (VIDEO)
Jewish Federation of Cleveland holds rally in support of Israel Monday
Deair Johnson (Source: Cuyahoga Falls police)
Jury finds man guilty of 2022 Cuyahoga Falls murder