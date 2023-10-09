Stark County police officer saves family from burning home (VIDEO)

MARLBORO TWP., Ohio (WOIO) - A Marlboro police officer jumped into the line of duty while their house was on fire.

MPD says the incident occurred around 6:45 a.m. Sunday, where a propane tank was burning outside a home on Tope Street.

MPD says Ofc. Marc Merriweather entered the home and assisted in getting all of the occupants out of the home.

Merriweather was treated with oxygen on the scene before resuming his shift, MPD says.

“Officer Merriweather answered the call to service with honor and courage,” the department said.

