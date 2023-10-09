Train temporarily stopped after hitting car in Downtown Cleveland, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A train temporarily got halted after striking a car Monday morning in Downtown Cleveland.

Cleveland Police says the incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. near E. 26th Street and Lakeside Avenue.

CPD says the car was unoccupied and there were no injuries.

A 19 News crew confirmed the train was up and running again at approximately 5 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.