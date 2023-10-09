Woman dies after being thrown nearly 80 feet in hit skip accident, Akron police say

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 62-year-old woman has died after being after being struck by a car while trying to cross the street last week, Akron police said.

The impact of the crash threw Deborah Weihrauch nearly 80 feet, police added.

According to officers, the accident happened at 12:52 a.m. on Oct. 5 in the 200 block of E. Market St.

Weihrauch died at Summa Health Akron City Hospital on Oct. 6.

After the accident, the driver fled the scene and remains on the loose, police said.

A witness told police the driver was eastbound in the curb lane and driving a silver SUV, unknown make or model.

Police added speed is considered a contributing factor.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

