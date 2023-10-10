2 Strong 4 Bullies
15-year-old Canton girl beaten with sticks, robbed of her Ipad

(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 15-year-old girl told Canton police she was attacked and robbed at Stadium Park last Friday.

According to the police report, the victim was beaten with a stick and fists and her head was held under water. The police report states the girl had “several visible injuries.”

The assault happened just before 5 p.m. on Oct. 6.

Before fleeing, the suspects stole the teenager’s Ipad.

19 News has reached out to Canton police for additional information.

