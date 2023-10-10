2 Strong 4 Bullies
16-year-old killed in crash hours before homecoming dance

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Davin Tukua, 16, of Rochester. He was a student at Century High School. (Source: KTTC)
By KTTC Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC/Gray News) – A high school student in Minnesota was killed in a car crash just hours before the school’s homecoming dance.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Davin Tukua, 16, of Rochester. He was a student at Century High School.

The sheriff’s office said Tukua was involved in a three-vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon.

Investigators said Tukua was driving southbound on a roadway when his car crossed the center line and hit an oncoming vehicle traveling northbound. The second car then hit a third vehicle.

Tukua was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other two drivers involved suffered minor to no injuries.

Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Kent Pekel said the teen’s death happened just hours before the homecoming dance.

“In light of this tragic loss, we considered canceling the homecoming dance at Century High School this evening, but given the time at which we found out about the student’s death, canceling the dance was not a viable option,” Pekel said in a statement.

Pekel said the district also decided to go forward with the dance because it would give the students an opportunity to be together to support each other during what may be a difficult time for some of them.

The school also provided grief counselors at the dance.

Tukua was a member of the high school football team and swim team and also loved skiing and snowboarding.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family cover funeral expenses.

“Davin will forever be in our hearts and everyone else’s heart that he touched with his bright light,” the GoFundMe page reads. “His memory will forever be cherished as a bright light extinguished far too soon.”

Copyright 2023 KTTC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

