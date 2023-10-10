2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bedford Heights police release picture of ‘person of interest’ in murder of 2 brothers

By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:03 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have released a picture of a “person of interest” in the Oct. 7 murders of two brothers in the parking lot outside a bar.

Person of interest in Bedford Heights double murder
Person of interest in Bedford Heights double murder(Bingel, Julia | (Source: Bedford Heights police))

Joshua Cunningham, 21, and Dominic Cunningham, 22, were shot at a Touch of Italy in the 23000 block of Aurora Rd. around 2:15 a.m. last Saturday.

“We are in the early stages of our investigation, a person of interest has been developed and we are looking to id and speak with him to further the investigation,” said Bedford Heights police detectives.

According to police, there was a disturbance inside the bar and several people were escorted outside. Shortly afterwards, the shooting happened in the parking lot.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Bedford Heights Detective Bureau (440) 439-1234.

