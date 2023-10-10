2 Strong 4 Bullies
Boil water advisory lifted for Cuyahoga Falls, Boston Township residents

(WSFA 12 News)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials with the City of Akron Water Supply Bureau lifted the boil water advisory Tuesday morning for Cuyahoga Falls and Boston Township residents affected by Sunday’s water main breaks.

There were two separate water main breaks on Akron Peninsula Road near Bath Road on Sunday.

The precautionary boil advisory was issued because of depressurization.

According to water officials, water testing completed over the past 18 hours confirmed the drinking water is safe.

Neither discoloration nor cloudiness are reasons to be concerned about the safety of the water over the next couple of days, added water officials.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

