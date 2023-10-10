Canton pedestrian dies after driver intentionally strikes him, police say

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Canton man is under arrest after police said he killed a pedestrian, by intentionally crashing into him with his car.

Matthew Patrick Colopy, 45, is charged with murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence.

Canton police said Cateno Demetro, 41, of Canton. was struck around 7:55 a.m. Monday in the 1900 block of 48th St. NW.

Demetro was transported to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Colopy fled the scene after the incident, but was quickly arrested.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with any information related to this crime is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau, at (330) 489-3144.

Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411.

