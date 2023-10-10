2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cedar Point opens new esports, gaming facility

(AP: File/Photo)
(AP: File/Photo)(AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - A new esports and gaming facility is now open at Cedar Point.

The state-of-the-art, full-service gaming venue offers professional gaming stations and equipment for practice, competition and extra-curricular play.

A Cedar Point spokesperson said the center also has the capability to broadcast and produce livestreams and content.

Inside the facility there are gaming stations for 24+ players and plus multimedia video displays.

Collegiate esports teams from Cleveland State, Kent State, Bowling Green State University, and University of Toledo are expected to be on hand for Tuesday’s opening.

