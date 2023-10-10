Cleveland City Council proclaims ‘Total Solar Eclipse Day’ set for next year

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As the anticipation builds for the upcoming solar eclipse next year, the Cleveland City Council proclaimed a “Total Solar Eclipse Day” Monday evening.

In a release from the Cleveland City Council’s communications department, the special day was set for April 8, 2024.

The resolution says, “excitement surrounding the 2024 solar eclipse is building around Cleveland due to the region’s location along the path of totality, which means residents and visitors will experience several minutes of darkness when the moon passes between the sun and the earth.”

The total solar eclipse is set to occur in Cleveland on Monday, April 8 from 1:59 p.m. to 4:28 p.m. The maximum eclipse will happen at 3:15 p.m.

The total solar eclipse is the first since 1806.

