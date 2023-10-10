2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland City Council proclaims ‘Total Solar Eclipse Day’ set for next year

The 2024 total solar eclipse is expected to draw travelers from far and wide seeking the...
The 2024 total solar eclipse is expected to draw travelers from far and wide seeking the perfect vantage points to witness the breathtaking natural phenomenon, making RV travel a great way to see it firsthand.(PRNewswire)
By Noelle Haynes
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As the anticipation builds for the upcoming solar eclipse next year, the Cleveland City Council proclaimed a “Total Solar Eclipse Day” Monday evening.

In a release from the Cleveland City Council’s communications department, the special day was set for April 8, 2024.

The resolution says, “excitement surrounding the 2024 solar eclipse is building around Cleveland due to the region’s location along the path of totality, which means residents and visitors will experience several minutes of darkness when the moon passes between the sun and the earth.”

The total solar eclipse is set to occur in Cleveland on Monday, April 8 from 1:59 p.m. to 4:28 p.m. The maximum eclipse will happen at 3:15 p.m.

The total solar eclipse is the first since 1806.

