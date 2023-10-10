Cleveland mom of 6 murdered in Slavic Village

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A mother of six children and three grandchildren was murdered in Slavic Village early Monday morning.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Kentada Todd, 48.

Kentada Todd (Source: GoFundMe) (Bingel, Julia | (Source: GoFundMe))

According to Cleveland police, Todd was shot around 12:40 a.m. Monday in the 3400 block of E. 52nd Street.

Cleveland EMS transported her to MetroHealth Medical Center, where she died from her injuries.

There have been no arrests.

Family members have created a GoFundMe page to help pay for her memorial expenses.

