Hundreds march through the streets of Cleveland in support of Palestine

NEO Party for Socialism and Liberation hosts rally in support of Palestine
By Kelly Kennedy
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hundreds of people marched through the streets of Cleveland’s Ohio City Monday afternoon to support the people of Palestine.

The rally was organized by several groups including the Party for Socialism and Liberation in Northeast Ohio, Al Awda, and the Palestinian Youth Movement.

“No one wants this violence,” said Palestinian American Omar Kurdi. “No one wants to see blood. No one wants to see people die but in order to end this peace needs to happen and peace will happen when Israel commits to real peace.”

Kurdi said his grandmother was forced out of her home by the Israeli government in 1948, he said she died in 2020 without ever having a chance to go back home.

“There are so many like her,” Kurdi said. “No one wants to see lives lost trust me no one likes violence, but occupation means resistance.”

More than 1,500 people have been killed on both sides since the Hamas militant group launched a surprise attack on Israel from Gaza over the weekend.

“To get to the root of the problem you have to look at those 75 years of occupation, displacement, bullying, racism, apartheid, and discrimination,” Kurdi said. “Maybe this is an opportunity to get Israel to sit at the table and actually negotiate real peace deals.”

The protestors are calling on the United States to cut military funding to Israel immediately and on the United Nations to resume negotiations between Israel and Palestine as soon as possible.

“Sending military aid means that you’re funding the war,” said Kurdi. “How do you want to stop a war if you’re continuing to fund their military?”

Chance Amad is Palestinian American too and he has aunts, uncles, and cousins 5,000 miles away in Palestine.

“I recently spoke with one of my uncles who is overseas and you can hear the bombing campaigns going on by the Israeli F16 fighter jets in the background, so, it’s a really dire situation right now for us Palestinians,” said Amad.

Faten Odeh is the Interim Executive Director for the Cleveland Council on American Islamic Relations.

Odeh’s parents and mother-in-law live in Palestine. Her father-in-law passed away a few days ago from cancer. She said her son never got to meet him in person.

“This occupation, it affects every part of their daily lives,” Odeh explained. “My father-in-law had to ask for permission to travel within Palestine from his occupiers to receive the cancer treatments that he needed, and cancer is hard to deal with itself and it deal with it under occupation and that’s just one story of the many stories that Palestinians live through every day.”

CAIR will be holding another event in support of Palestine at their Cleveland location on Wednesday at 12:30 in the afternoon.

