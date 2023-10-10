2 Strong 4 Bullies
Longtime Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge passes away

By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County officials announced Tuesday morning Judge Michael J. Russo passed away Monday, following a “long and courageous health battle.”

Judge Russo was 68.

Judge Michael J. Russo
Judge Michael J. Russo(Bingel, Julia | (Source: Cuyahoga County court officials))

“Over the past year, Judge Russo displayed amazing strength while fighting his illness,” says Administrative and Presiding Judge Brendan J. Sheehan.  “Judge Michael Russo was tenacious in his efforts to overcome his medical challenges and return to the courtroom. He felt it was an honor to do the work of the community that we are proud to serve each day.”

Judge Russo was elected to the court in 2002 and presided over many notable cases, including the case of Ariel Castro.

Prior to his election in 2002, he worked in private practice at the law firm of Ulmer & Berne, LLP and also worked in the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s office.

He graduated from the University of Dallas with an undergraduate degree, Old Dominion University with a master’s degree and received his law degree from the Cleveland State University College of Law.

