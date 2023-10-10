North Ridgeville family mourning after loss of young mother

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Ridgeville family is morning the loss of a young mother just days after she gave birth to her second child.

Stephanie Riog and her husband Spenser welcomed their new baby boy Declan on September 16th. Shortly after, Declan met his 11-month old brother Benjamin. The family of four started their lives together, but then Stephanie, at just 27 years-old became sick with a post-delivery infection.

“On Wednesday, Stephanie started not feeling well and Wednesday night she started getting chills, so Thursday morning she ended up going to the doctor and ended up in the hospital,” says Rick Grahovac, Spenser’s Uncle.

Grahovac says emergency crews life flighted Stephanie to University Hospitals, where doctors told the family she had a blood infection. Surgeons operated on her, but unfortunately, she didn’t survive. Her husband, Spenser, is now requesting an autopsy.

“Whatever happened with Stephanie he doesn’t want to happen to another woman in the future,” says Grahovac.

Stephanie Riog and her husband Spenser, along with their two boys Declan and Benjamin. (Rick Grahovac)

Stephanie and her husband were together for ten years before they decided to get married just a year ago. The two adopted four rescue dogs. Stephanie’s dream was to open up her own rescue one day. With that dream, Stephanie also always wanted to be a mother.

“She was really great with kids, and kids kind of gravitated towards her,” says Grahovac. “They got married and decided to start having some of their own, but unfortunately she’s not going to be here with them.”

Now, Spenser plans to open a rescue with his two boys in Stephanie’s honor.

Riog rescue dogs (Rick Grahovac)

Grahovac says the one positive out of Stephanie’s death, is seeing how many people have come to help Spenser and his boys.

“A lot of family has been doing things for him like cutting his grass and taking care of things around the house because when you have two infants under one-year-old how do you go outside and cut the grass or do anything,” says Grahovac. “People are so generous and so kind. One of the things I am so touched by is how many people want to help.”

An online fundraiser for the family has raised over $24,000. The goal is to reach $30,000. Grahovac says the money will be used for diapers, formula, and groceries for the boys.

Stephanie Riog and her two sons, Benjamin and Declan. (Rick Grahovac)

