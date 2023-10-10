2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Another round of lake effect showers tonight

19 First Alert Weather Day Gif(Source: WOIO)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Stationary broad area of low pressure continues to spin to our north in Canada. This is keeping the air mass cool. A mostly cloudy sky is in the forecast again today. The steering winds are not favorable for lake effect rain during the day. High temperatures in the 55 to 60 degree range. The winds do veer more in a westerly direction by this evening. We have scattered showers developing at this time. The rain chance will be along the lakeshore and east of Cleveland. Some clearing expected by early tomorrow morning. Temperatures forecast to be well in the 40s to start your day tomorrow. Keeping it dry tomorrow. Some showers develop later Wednesday night into Thursday ahead of a warm front that will be tracking towards our area.

