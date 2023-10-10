2 Strong 4 Bullies
Painesville man dies after being stabbed at home

By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 58-year-old man died almost a week after being stabbed inside a home.

According to Painesville police, Gabriel Lopez-Reyes was arguing with two other men in a home on E. Prospect Street on Oct. 5 when he was stabbed.

Lopez-Reyes was taken by medical helicopter to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, where he died from his injuries On Oct. 9.

Police said all three men lived at the home and the two other men were also injured.

The homicide investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Painesville Police Department at 440-392-5840 or the Painesville Police Tip Line at 440-392-5839.

