Understanding Ohio Issue 1, the abortion and reproductive rights issue

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Come Ohio Election Day, Nov. 7, 2023, there will be two ballot issues our voters will be tasked with deciding.

Issue 1: Abortion and reproductive rights

Issue 2: Legalization of recreational weed

Issue 1, titled the “Right to Make Reproductive Decisions Including Abortion Initiative,” would add constitutional protections to Ohio’s laws.

A vote to approve Issue 1 would do the following:

Establish in the Constitution of the State of Ohio an individual right to one’s own reproductive medical treatment, including but not limited to abortion;

Create legal protections for any person or entity that assists a person with receiving reproductive medical treatment, including but not limited to abortion;

Prohibit the State from directly or indirectly burdening, penalizing, or prohibiting abortion before an unborn child is determined to be viable, unless the State demonstrates that it is using the least restrictive means;

Grant a pregnant woman’s treating physician the authority to determine, on a case-by-case basis, whether an unborn child is viable;

Only allow the State to prohibit an abortion after an unborn child is determined by a pregnant woman’s treating physician to be viable and only if the physician does not consider the abortion necessary to protect the pregnant woman’s life or health;

and Always allow an unborn child to be aborted at any stage of pregnancy, regardless of viability if, in the treating physician’s determination, the abortion is necessary to protect the pregnant woman’s life or health.

If Issue 1 does not pass, the above changes would not happen. Ohio would keep the state’s current laws on abortion and reproductive rights.

