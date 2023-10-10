U.S. Marshals search for fugitive who crashed SUV with 15 people inside, killing 7-year-old girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals and Cleveland police are looking for the driver they say purposely crashed the SUV he was driving into a pole on the city’s West side.

According to the U.S. Marshals, there were a total of 15 people in Roderick Stewart’s Buick Enclave and a seven-year-old girl was killed.

Roderick Stewart (Bingel, Julia | (Source: U.S. Marshals))

The deadly accident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 3 at W. 58th Street and Denison Avenue.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the seven-year-old as Dai’nyla Wray.

Five other children and two adults were treated for their injuries at MetroHealth Medical Center.

After the crash, police said Stewart fled the scene.

If you have any information in reference to Roderick Stewart, please call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

