CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Just one year ago, the future of Specialized Construction Inc. was very uncertain.

Things changed once businessman Brian Hall stepped in and bought the paving company.

“We’re able to keep it right here in Cuyahoga County and Cuyahoga Heights and I’m very excited about that,” said Hall.

Hall had most of what he needed to succeed except for the money required to turn things around.

“We had our equity, we had our bank, but we still had to close our gap,” said Hall.

Hall closed that gap thanks to critical funding from the $10 million Arctaris Cuyahoga Impact Program.

“We’re able to make sure we can keep the equipment... it could’ve been bought by a large company and maybe consolidated and maybe some jobs would’ve been lost actually,” said Hall.

SCI is the first business to get this type of funding but it won’t be the last.

The goal of this program is to invest in minority-owned businesses in the area so they can grow and succeed.

“If we can grow more minority companies to the size of the scale that we can grow more income and wealth in our region and that will be better for everybody, more taxes, better schools, etcetera,” said Hall.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.