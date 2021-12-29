AURORA, Ohio (WOIO) - Attention shoppers: the Walmart Supercenter on Marketplace Drive in Aurora is temporarily closed.

Walmart posted a sign on the door stating the store will be closed Dec. 28 and 29 for additional cleaning and stocking.

The sign also said the store will reopen at 6 a.m. on Dec. 30.

The pharmacy will remain open with alternative pickup options while the store is closed.

Call the pharmacy at 330-562-0000 for assistance with Walmart’s alternative pickup options.

The following statement was posted on the Walmart Aurora - Market Place Dr Facebook page:

“To our customers, we know your health is top of mind, and we continue to work closely with health officials and experts to ensure our stores are cleaned and sanitized. I’m incredibly proud of our associates who are working. Thank you for your continued patience during this time.”

