CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Chocolate Bar announced it has permanently closed its doors after 13 years in Cleveland due to continuous staffing challenges.

The Euclid Avenue dessert and martini bar made the announcement on Aug. 29.

The Chocolate Bar thanked its loyal customers and shared this statement:

“It has become too difficult with the lack of staff to provide our loyal customers with the quality of service they deserve. It has been a pleasure to serve you and be a part of the many birthday celebrations, rehearsal dinners, retirement parties, bachelorette parties, and graduation festivities that were celebrated here. Remember: ‘Everything is BETTER with Chocolate!’”