CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Twenty Starbucks employees in Downtown Cleveland have filed to unionize.

They said unionizing will ensure a better workplace for all employees.

“Forming this union means we get paid more,” Joseph Nappi, a barista at Starbucks said. “That we can actually have a seat at the table and that’s what’s truly important.”

Nappi and his coworkers said they put a lot of effort into serving their customers and company. Many of them often wake up for work before the sun rises.

“We’ve all kind of bought into this idea of minimum work, minimum wage, but that’s just not true,” Nappi said. “There’s no such thing as unskilled labor.”

Barista Maddy Van Hook said the pandemic highlighted the need for Starbucks workers nationally to unionize.

“The pandemic kind of exposed a lot of the flaws in our systems, in our work environments,” Van Hook said. “A lot of gaps we noticed need filled.”

Starbucks has told employees it doesn’t agree with unionizing, but “we respect their right to organize and will bargain in good faith.”

“Our belief is that we are better together as partners, without a union between us, and that conviction has not changed,” a Starbucks spokesperson said.

Van Hook said the pushback from corporate isn’t deterring their efforts.

“We don’t really expect the company pushback to let up any time soon,” Van Hook said.

Sen. Sherrod Brown visited the Downtown Cleveland Starbucks, on Monday, to offer support to these employees.

He said he expects the unionization efforts among Starbucks employees will increase and it can benefit the company.

“A lot of employers understand when you have union workers it means a number of things,” Brown said. “It means stability, it means better training often, it means workers stay longer, and it means workers can buy the products that they sell.”

These employees have been in talks with other stores in the area about joining their fight.

“It just shows there’s strength in power and numbers,” Van Hook said. “For me, one of the biggest parts of the union is just being able to advocate for myself and each other.”

The baristas said unionizing won’t just benefit them, but also the customers they see each and every day.

“Customers will know that their coffee is being made by someone that really cares about what they are doing,” Nappi said. “Someone that is paid well, someone that has great benefits, and someone that really cares.”

