CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - From supply shortages to shipping delays, small businesses across Northeast Ohio are facing added challenges this holiday shopping season.

And while that added stress could translate into frustration for area shoppers, as well, many residents are choosing instead to make it a point to support local establishments.

The Kominsky Family choose to bypass the big-box stores this Black Friday. The opted instead to hit Larchmere Fire Works on Cleveland’s southeast side.

Glassblowing is one of the many very cool, very unique things you can do during this weekend’s annual “Holiday Stroll” along Larchmere Boulevard.

“That just makes it a great holiday for everyone and helps support our community,” said Rachel Kominsky.

Looking to get into the Christmas spirit & try something unique, while supporting local businesses?



Head out to Larchmere Blvd for the annual “Holiday Stroll.”



From glass blowing to free horse-drawn wagon rides, there’s something for everyone!!



Today & tomorrow, 12-4pm pic.twitter.com/vIOnRpvUnH — Kristin Mazur (@KMazurNews) November 26, 2021

Aside from giving experiences as holiday gifts, another great way to support small businesses, while avoiding dealing with shipping delays, is to buy gift cards.

It may sound boring, but it’s one of the best things you can do to support these area shops.

“The support that we’ve seen from the community and people from all over Ohio coming in to support local is awesome,” said Andrew Taysha, owner of “Something Good To Eat” on Larchmere.

