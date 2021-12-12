CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s Christmas time in Cleveland, and holiday pop-up shops and craft shows are making a comeback here in Northeast Ohio.

“Last year, we didn’t do anything. We didn’t go anywhere, they didn’t have these markets,” said shoppers Brian and Deborah Douglas.

Shoppers are happy to be back at the Grog Shop in Coventry this weekend for their annual Jingle Bell Rock and Shop.

“I’m actually excited to be at a craft fair. Or any kind of show because there was nothing last year. So, it’s nice to meet people, talk to them,” said Nancy Elhallak, a vendor.

For vendors like Nancy Elhallak, human connection is important.

“I sell custom hand-painted guitars. I hand paint them all. And I also hand paint people’s guitars for them,” said Elhallak.

Though the pandemic was a setback for many, her business did well.

“It slowed down a little bit with COVID. But then people are trapped in the house more, so people are learning to play guitars and when all the stimulus checks went out, I had a big interest in guitars, and I did sell quite a bit then,” said Elhallak.

Other vendors also making the most out of what has been a tragic and drastic nearly two years.

“This year with COVID hitting I just went all in kind of stopped doing what I was doing and now I am just doing this. Making my art, I opened a studio,” said Shannon Marie Makes.

