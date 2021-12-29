SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Kindred Spirit confirmed it will be closing its doors to develop a new concept in its Van Aken space located below Garden City in the coming months.

The Shaker Heights establishment was a West Coast-influenced restaurant which served Mediterranean flavors in a sharable format.

Garden City will continue to operate as the rooftop cocktail-focused destination.

All gift cards previously purchased will be accepted at Garden City and at the forthcoming concept taking Kindred Spirit’s place.

“Thank you for your support while we work to bring you our next chapter,” Kindred Spirit told its diners.

19 News’ Cleveland Cooks had Chef Dennis Davis demonstrate the method for one of their most popular items, the Chicken Marbella, served on a bed of creamy polenta.

[ Kindred Spirit at the Van Aken District dishes out chicken recipe for small, shareable plate ]

