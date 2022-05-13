CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Beloved Cleveland icon Lolly the Trolley will give its final ride in late May after 37 years of serving more than 2.5 million people, “welcoming visitors and Clevelanders alike to experience Cleveland’s past, present, and future in a positive light,” owners Sherrill Paul Witt and Peter Paul announced.

Trolley Tours of Cleveland offered sightseeing tours of the city and special event transportation “at a time when downtown Cleveland’s burgeoning revitalization was just beginning to unfold,” Witt described.

Witt reminisced, “There were few people living in downtown in 1985 and there was no Rock Hall or Science Center. Baseball and football were at the old Municipal Stadium and the Flats, Ohio City, and Tremont were just developing with urban pioneers working on rehabbing homes and loft spaces. Playhouse Square was in its infancy and the Cleveland Clinic was bringing Euclid Avenue back to life. In spite of it all, we entertained people with Cleveland’s colorful history and future predictions of what was going to come, all said with our fingers crossed!”

The cheerful red trolleys gave tours to visitors and locals, from elementary, middle school, and university programs to alumni events, and personal events like weddings, birthdays, anniversaries, and family reunions, as well as corporate events, community events, and Lolly’s perennially popular Holiday Lights Rides, Witt listed.

“No matter what the major community event, Trolley Tours was there. Whether it was the MLB All-Star Games, World Series, NBA Finals and Championship Parade, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies, Sparx in the City, Gay Games, Children’s Games, or the Republican National Convention, to name just a few, Lolly was always invited to attend,” Witt described. “People exiting the trolleys at these events often commented on the beauty of Cleveland and how much they had learned.”

“Our company from Day One has always been the people we hired from all walks of life who had a passion for Cleveland. Over the years, this talented, loyal and enthusiastic family of employees helped carry our mission forward… to provide a fun, educational experience and, in the process, totally change people’s opinions about Cleveland,” Witt stated. “We will always be proud of what we did to help Cleveland become the dynamic city it is today” she added.

“Though it saddens us to end this wonderful 37-year love affair with Trolley Tours and with Cleveland”, said Sherrill Paul Witt, “It is time for us to move on to our next adventures in life.”

Lolly the Trolley shared the following facts and figures from their 37 years in business:

Years in Business: April 15, 1985 - May 30, 2022

Number of Trolleys in service: As many as 15 vehicles, but reduced to eight over the last 20 years to better meet demand... Even owned the old Buzzard Bus!

Number of miles covered in 37 years: 3.1 million miles

Number of Employees who worked at Lolly the Trolley: Approximately 150 people

Number of people estimated to have ridden the trolleys: 2.5 million people

Number of Weddings Lolly attended: 4,000+ (including children of people we married in the 80s and 90s)

Number of School Children who saw Cleveland: Approximately 300,000+

Favorite Annual Event: The St. Patrick’s Day Parade with all eight trolleys in it!

Most Meaningful Participation: The Annual Peace Officers Memorial Parade carrying families of those who gave their lives in service to our community

Biggest Parade for Lolly: The 2016 NBA Championship Parade in Downtown CLE

Oldest Celebrity on Lolly: Playwright George Abbot’s 100th Birthday in Playhouse Square in 1987

Most exciting new aspect of business: Touring thousands of visitors from Great Lakes Cruise Ships around our city in 2017, 2018, 2019

Biggest Changes: Cell phones and computers to make business easier

Regrets: None

