HUDSON, Ohio (WOIO) - As eyes are on Hudson after the mayor suggested ice fishing leads to prostitution, one restaurant is capitalizing on the moment by poking fun at the viral situation.

Hudson’s Restaurant & Catering at 80 N. Main Street has a message for the community: “THE SHANTY IS OPEN.”

The restaurant posted pictures on their Facebook on Feb. 11 showing they built an indoor shanty of their own over a table to accompany their new themed drink menu called, “The Shanty: Where ice fishing leads to a good time.”

Some of the drinks patrons aged 21 and older can order include the Love Shack Margarita, The Shanty, Ice Breaker, Ice Ice Baby, and Gone Fishin’ Jello Shot.

Hudson’s Restaurant didn’t leave all the fun inside... the window is filled with signs promoting their shanty specials saying, “ice fishing here,” “Hudson Ice Fishing Club,” “fish nets optional,” and “got ice?”

Hudson Mayor Craig Shubert made this now infamous statement during a city council meeting when council members were discussing whether ice fishing should be allowed at Hudson Springs Park due to liability purposes:

“If you open this up to ice fishing, while on the surface it sounds good, then what happens next year? Does somebody come back and say, ‘I want an ice shanty in Hudson Springs Park for ‘X’ amount of time?’ And if you then allow ice fishing with shanties, then that leads to another problem. Prostitution.”

The next day, this sign popped up by the lake at Hudson Springs Park.

Someone just posted this sign by the Lake at Hudson Springs Park. ⁦@cleveland19news⁩ pic.twitter.com/mvwoRO7ARZ — Brian Duffy (@brianduffy19) February 10, 2022

His comments linking ice fishing to prostitution went viral and drew laughs from some and criticism from others and left some wondering how exactly he was running the day-to-day operations of the city of Hudson.

A city spokesperson explained, “The mayor is a part-time ceremonial mayor with no vote or power to enact legislation.”

Hudson city council gave the go-ahead to the community on Feb. 11 which allows ice fishing on the lake in Hudson Springs Park.

Hudson officials tell me ice fishing is now allowed on the lake in Hudson Springs Park.

City Council gave the go ahead today. ⁦@cleveland19news⁩ That’s all I got…… pic.twitter.com/cnVB5QBSIx — Brian Duffy (@brianduffy19) February 11, 2022

