CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland city leaders, Meijer representatives, and the Cleveland Clinic broke ground on a supermarket and apartment complex in Cleveland’s Fairfax neighborhood on Dec. 14.

The new Meijer grocery market and 196 apartment units will sit on the corner of East 105th and Cedar.

“Oh boy that would be wonderful,” said Sabrina Stephens of Cleveland

Stephens has lived in Cleveland’s Fairfax neighborhood for 12 years.

As a crossing guard, she sees families walking all the time, she said this market will be great for them.

Councilman Blaine Griffin said this project is special because it will provide residents with more housing options, fresh food, and much more.

“This is the perfect triple bottom line scenario, where we’re dealing with the social impact, the environmental impact, and also the economic and workforce desires of the neighborhood,” said Griffin.

This project is expected to be done as early as 2023.

More than $52 million is being invested into it.

Griffin said it’s so important to invest in Cleveland neighborhoods

“We get to preserve what is the last vestige of the Fairfax community and what was the greatness we use to experience when this was Black Wall Street and you had people like Winston Willis.. that use to call this home,” said Griffin.

