CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -One of Ohio’s tallest buildings just went up for sale and it’s right here in Cleveland.

This skyscraper at 200 Public Square is one of the city’s tallest buildings downtown.

Standing at 45 stories, the building is more than 1.2 million square feet and has a parking garage with hundreds of spaces.

Over the years the building had different names like BP America Building, Standard Oil Building and BP Tower. Since the early 2000s, it’s been officially renamed 200 Public Square and is the regional headquarters for Huntington Bancshares.

Public records show the building is about 66% occupied with tenants, but some say there is still room to grow.