CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Platform Beer Co. announced that it closed the doors of its Cleveland taproom for the last time on Feb. 22.

The company described the taproom as a “gathering place where beer lovers could celebrate pride in our Cleveland community while joining us on our mission to brew the best beers in Ohio, and we loved every minute of it.”

Platform Beer Co. said customers will still be able to find their favorite beers available to buy at retail locations.

Their beer is sold at grocery stores and craft bottle shops throughout Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York City.

Platform Beer Co. was founded in 2014, and the company prides itself on “being a local leader in innovative beers.”