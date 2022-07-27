NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Newton Falls Joint Fire District confirmed a pickup truck crashed through a West Broad Street business on July 26.

The Chevy Silverado drove through the front of Broad Street Vintage at 32 West Broad St., which was not open at the time of the crash.

The shop sells vintage and antique items dating from the 1880s to 1980s to give customers ”a fun walk down memory lane.”

Broad Street Vintage posted on Facebook about two weeks ago that the shop would be closed for vacation from July 15-26.

The extent of the damage to the building is unknown, and the shop owner has yet to post when they believe it will reopen.

NFJFD confirmed no one was injured in the crash.

Downtown was reopened soon after the incident.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

NFJFD shared the following photo of the scene:

Truck crashes into vintage Newton Falls shop (Newton Falls Joint Fire District)

