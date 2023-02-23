MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A pickup truck crashed into Vitrum Smokeshop in Mentor-on-the-Lake, breaking the window and damaging part of the brick wall.

The Mentor-on-the-Lake Fire Department said it got reports of the crash around 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 22.

Firefighters classified the damage to the store front as “minor.”

The fire department confirmed no one was injured in the truck or the shop.

The business is located at 7867 Plains Rd.

The Mentor-on-the-Lake Fire Department shared these photos of the crash:

Truck slams into Mentor-on-the-Lake smoke shop (Mentor-on-the-Lake Fire Department)

