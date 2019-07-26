2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

CLOSED CAPTIONING PROBLEMS

To contact us about our closed captioning service or advise us about captioning problems, please contact the WOIO/WUAB engineering team at 216-367-7459. We accept calls using TTY/TDD. Our number is 216-367-7536 and we are available during normal business hours to address captioning issues.

 

If you have questions/concerns regarding the closed captioning of WOIO or WUAB programming or to submit a complaint about an issue that cannot be resolved by contacting the WOIO/WUAB engineering team, you may write to:

Lisa McManus, Program Manager WOIO/WUAB 1717 East 12th Street Cleveland, OH 44114 Phone: 216-367-7105 Fax: 334-223-5569 Email: Lisa.McManus@woio.com