CLOSED CAPTIONING PROBLEMS

To contact us about our closed captioning service or advise us about captioning problems, please contact the WOIO/WUAB engineering team at 216-367-7459. We accept calls using TTY/TDD. Our number is 216-367-7536 and we are available during normal business hours to address captioning issues.

If you have questions/concerns regarding the closed captioning of WOIO or WUAB programming or to submit a complaint about an issue that cannot be resolved by contacting the WOIO/WUAB engineering team, you may write to:

Lisa McManus, Program Manager WOIO/WUAB 1717 East 12th Street Cleveland, OH 44114 Phone: 216-367-7105 Fax: 334-223-5569 Email: Lisa.McManus@woio.com