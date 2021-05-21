The holidays are here again, and this year Kisling, Nestico, and Redick want to make sure that no one goes hungry.

The 10th annual holiday Coats & Cans for Kids Turkey Giveaway takes place Friday, November 18th, at the law offices of KNR, 3412 W, Market St., Fairlawn, Oh 44333.

All you need to do is bring a new or gently used coat or canned goods to donate, and KNR will provide you with your own turkey for the holidays.

The event starts at 11:00 a.m. and runs until all turkeys have been handed out.

Your donations will benefit the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank and Volunteers of America.

FAQ

When and where is the turkey giveaway? '

The 2022 Coats and Cans for Kids Turkey Giveaway will be held on Friday, November 18th at the Akron location, 3412 W. Market St., Fairlawn, OH 44333.

This event will start at 11:00 a.m. and run until all turkeys have been handed out.

How does it work?

You can drive to the KNR law office on November 18th and donate a used coat or any nonperishable food item.

You’ll receive a free turkey just in time for Thanksgiving.

Place your donation in your trunk, and it will be swapped for a turkey.

Can donations support the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank and coat donations benefit Volunteers of America.

Is there a wait?

Generally, yes. The turkeys are given on a first-come, first-served basis, so the line can sometimes get long.

Can I get in line early?

No. Due to the safety of our workers who will be setting up and the nearby businesses, our parking lots will be closed until the event begins at noon.

FREE BUS RIDES

Akron Metro RTA is offering free rides to and from the event.

Download, print, or take a photo of the flier and show it to the bus operator for you and your family to ride free from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. to/from KNR.

The flier can be found at: https://www.knrlegal.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/2022-Turkey-Giveaway-FAQs.pdf

It is important to note that our indoor facilities, including restrooms, are closed to the public.