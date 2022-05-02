CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ashley Summers was 14 when she disappeared in the summer heat of 2007. Police have worked many leads in the case over the years, but none have turned up the answers.

What happened to Ashley?

Could she still be alive out there somewhere?

Her disappearance captivated an international audience for years. People have reached out to her family as recent as this year from as far away as Australia., Brazil and Venezuela, offering messages of hope.

