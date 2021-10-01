Epilepsy Foundation of Texas Provides Notice of Privacy Event

HOUSTON, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epilepsy Foundation of Texas ("EFTX") is notifying certain individuals of a recent event that may impact the privacy of personal and/or medical information. EFTX is unaware of any misuse of the information and is providing notice to potentially affected individuals out of an abundance of caution.

On or around June 8, 2021, the Epilepsy Foundation of Texas discovered fraudulent emails being sent out of an employee email account. Upon discovery, the Epilepsy Foundation of Texas contacted its IT personnel who determined that the email account had been the subject of a phishing attack. The Epilepsy Foundation of Texas quickly acted to remediate and secure the email account. The Epilepsy Foundation of Texas then engaged a cybersecurity forensic firm to determine the contents of the email account. Through the analysis which EFTX received on September 2, 2021, EFTX determined that information related to you was included in the potentially impacted data set. After determining the scope of information in the potentially impacted files, EFTX undertook efforts to locate address information for the affected individuals, put resources in place to assist, and provide direct notice.

The types of personal information that may have been accessible to an unauthorized actor includes first and last name, date of birth, driver's license number, medical information, health insurance information, financial account number, social security number, biometric data, payment card number, and username and password.

EFTX takes the security of personal information very seriously. Since discovering this incident, EFTX reviewed and supplemented security protocols.

On October 1, 2021, EFTX began notifying potentially impacted individuals and regulatory authorities as required. While EFTX is unaware of the misuse of any personal information impacted by this event, individuals are encouraged to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft by reviewing account statements and explanations of benefits for unusual activity. Any suspicious activity should be reported to the appropriate insurance company, health care provider, or financial institution.

Individuals seeking additional information regarding this incident can call EFTX's dedicated, toll-free number at 866-570-7873, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Central Time, excluding U.S. holidays. Individuals may also write to EFTX at 2401 Fountain View Drive, Suite 900 Houston, Texas 77057. Additional resources available to individuals can be found below.

EFTX is committed to safeguarding personal information and will continue to work to enhance the protections in place to secure the information in its care.

