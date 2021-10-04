Largest Gathering of Migraine Patients, Experts, and Advocates RetreatMigraine Convenes October 15 - 17, 2021 Spotlighting the New Era of Care for Migraine Disease

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coalition for Headache and Migraine Patients (CHAMP) -- a non-profit that provides support to people with headache, migraine, and cluster diseases who are often stigmatized and under-served -- presents its annual RetreatMigraine conference on October 15 – 17, 2021. The hybrid event offers attendees the opportunity to join virtually or in-person in Redondo Beach, CA, resulting in the largest gathering of migraine patients, experts, and advocates to explore migraine innovations and build a supportive patient community.

According to a survey by the Headache & Migraine Policy Forum and Migraine Again , there has been a nearly 70% jump in monthly migraine attacks during the pandemic, along with a growing reliance on telemedicine. Also notable, migraine is being experienced by some COVID-19 long haulers , with persistent migraine attacks lasting days, weeks, or even months at a time.

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, we are in a new era of care for migraine with many new treatment options now available due to remarkable innovations in the field. RetreatMigraine will explore innovations in migraine medicine and many other topics during the three-day conference.

Who : RetreatMigraine will feature presentations from a diverse range of voices within the migraine community, from medical experts, patient advocates, and leaders of migraine education organizations. The full line up of speakers and topics can be found here: https://headachemigraine.org/retreatmigraine/

What : RetreatMigraine is the nation's premiere conference specially designed for people living with migraine disease. The hybrid event will welcome about 200 in-person attendees and unlimited virtual attendees for 3 days of educational migraine programming. The agenda includes presentations on new treatment options, accommodations at school and work, unusual symptoms, cooking demos, patient stories, and advocacy opportunities.

When & Where : RetreatMigraine will take place on Friday, October 15th through Sunday, October 17th. The in-person event will be held at Sonesta Redondo Beach & Marina, 300 N Harbor Dr, Redondo Beach, CA 90277, conveniently located 15 minutes from LAX. Virtual attendees will participate via an online meeting platform.

In the weeks after the conference, many of the sessions will be posted on CHAMP's YouTube channel for free viewing.

Why : Migraine disease impacts 40 million people in the United States, with about 20 million currently undiagnosed. It is the second leading cause of disability worldwide. A billion people around the globe have migraine disease.

To learn more about RetreatMigraine, request a media pass, or set up an interview with a featured expert, please email media@headachemigraine.org.

About CHAMP

The Coalition for Headache and Migraine Patients (CHAMP) is a non-profit that provides support to people with headache, migraine, and cluster diseases who are often stigmatized and under-served. To learn more please visit: https://headachemigraine.org/

About RetreatMigraine

RetreatMigraine is a conference specially designed for people living with migraine disease by people living with migraine disease. The goal is to support and strengthen the migraine community from the inside out in a safe space where people can learn about treatments, connect with their migraine peers, explore how to become and advocate, and experience complementary therapies. To learn more please visit: https://headachemigraine.org/retreatmigraine/

