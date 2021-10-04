Stagwell (STGW) to Participate in Upcoming Deutsche Bank 2021 Leveraged Finance Conference

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) announced today that Frank Lanuto, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the upcoming Deutsche Bank 2021 Leveraged Finance Conference. The presentation is scheduled for 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 24+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients.

