Alto Announces Stylish New Case Designs for the iPhone 13 Series

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alto, a leather accessories brand specializing in providing stylish accessories for Apple products, launched four leather phone cases designed especially for the iPhone 13 series. To celebrate, Alto is offering a 10% discount and five times the number of reward points for purchases made between 9/17 and 10/31.



Alto Original 360 Drop Protective Leather Case For iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max

Ease Life Through Style

Alto's new leather accessory products are specially tailored for the iPhone 13 all series. By providing great designs with the perfect balance between technology and traditional handcraft, users can pick their phone case from the new series for ultimate customization and expression:

Metro Series – For a lightweight life

Reduce the bulk in your pocket with the lightweight, super-slim leather wallet case. The wallet features a simple pocket, flip design and wireless charging support.

Anello 360 Series – Total Freedom

Hang your iPhone around your neck. The Anello 360 forms a compact pocket design that stores cards you can swipe at any time with complete Drop-Proof protection makes your daily life relaxing and elegant. Turn the card pocket and it is compatible with wireless charging.

Original 360 Series - A Classic

Italian leather covering offers a delicate touch, providing your iPhone with complete drop-proof protection despite its ultra-slim profile, allowing you to enjoy the details of life and satisfy your pursuit of style.

Original 360 with MagSafe – A Perfect Partner



Magnets in the phone case enhance support for MagSafe™ charging. Made to align with the iPhone 13 perfectly, it's easy to use, convenient and secure.

A link to Alto's iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Series follows below in our source section.

Introducing from Appleinsider: https://viaalto.me/3C01ivrBv

About Alto

Alto, a Taiwan-based manufacturer of accessories for Apple products, provides high-quality products made with the most natural and environmentally-friendly leather dyeing method, giving the leather a natural fragrance, uniqueness, and plasticity. Alto uses top-grade Italian aniline leather as the brand spirit and symbol, combining functional design with the simple beauty of the leather itself.

Alto Metro Leather Wallet Case For iPhone 13, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max

