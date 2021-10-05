The Destination Immersion® brand will immerse travelers with six back-to-back voyages - five of which are Country Intensive® itineraries - and travel even further to the heart of the destination with Micato Safaris for pre- and post-land explorations

Azamara® Makes its Return to South Africa this Winter Following the Reopening of International Cruising in the Region The Destination Immersion® brand will immerse travelers with six back-to-back voyages - five of which are Country Intensive® itineraries - and travel even further to the heart of the destination with Micato Safaris for pre- and post-land explorations

MIAMI, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Azamara – the boutique cruise line dedicated to Destination Immersion experiences – is pleased to reveal its return to South Africa this winter, as the country reopens international cruising in South African waters and ports. Azamara Pursuit® will set sail from January to March 2022 with six back-to-back voyages – five of which are Country-Intensive itineraries – and will resume pre- and post-cruise land explorations with leading luxury safari operator, Micato Safaris, recently named the #1 World's Best Safari Outfitter by Travel+Leisure for an unprecedented 10th time.

"A trip to Africa is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, the kind of travel Azamara is known for, which is why I am so pleased to confirm our guests are now welcome back to South Africa following the reopening of its ports to international cruising," says Azamara President, Carol Cabezas. "Once again Micato Safaris will deliver unrivaled pre-and post-cruise land programs, as they share Azamara's love of travel, exploration and value of creating one-of-a-kind experiences for travelers."

"Together with Carol Cabezas and her team, we have crafted a series of unique custom programs which showcase the very best of Southern Africa for Azamara's discerning passengers," says Micato Managing Director, Dennis Pinto.

Highlights from Azamara's immersive pre- and post-land programs with Micato include:

Greater Kruger National Park Safari & Winelands (five nights pre-cruise, five nights post-cruise):

Azamara travelers will be introduced to two very different sides of South Africa – first exploring the Kapama Game Reserve, home to more that 40 mammal species, including Africa's Big Five: the lion, leopard, rhinoceros, elephant, and Cape buffalo. Then, visit the Western Cape, blessed with the perfect climate for making world-class wines, to explore the country's wine region and sip local vintages from wineries like Vergelegen Estate followed by a gourmet meal from Tokara Restaurant.

Victoria Falls & Chobe Game Park Safari (five nights pre-cruise, five nights post-cruise):

Guests will travel through Zimbabwe to Botswana: Experience Victoria Falls - one of the Seven Wonders of the World. Then continue to Botswana to enjoy both dawn and evening game drives through Botswana's Chobe National Park to scout out wildlife like Cape buffalo, lions, elephants and more.

Azamara's voyages in South Africa will offer 16-late nights and 11-overnights throughout the winter season, as well as five dedicated Country Intensive itineraries, allowing guests to travel deeper and visit more ports in one country.

Highlights of the voyages include:

PerryGolf Sailing:

Azamara's South African voyages will also feature a 12-night Golf Voyage through its continued partnership with PerryGolf, the leading provider of international luxury golf vacations. Providing a seamless and truly integrated golf cruise program, the voyage will include five rounds, beginning with Humewood Golf Club, a true links course in Port Elizabeth which has hosted numerous PGA events, and is one of South Africa's top-rated gold clubs, and will stop for play at notable clubs along the coast, including East London, Zimbali, Durban Country Club and Pearl Valley.

Immersive Destination Programming:

On land, venture ashore on an Azamara shore excursion, operated by Abercrombie & Kent's cruise division, Akorn. Experience Thula Thula, one of the oldest private game reserves in KwaZulu-Natal. Join rangers aboard an open-top 4x4 vehicle for a drive through the African bushveld, while watching for elephants, rhinoceros, leopard, giraffes, zebras, buffalo, birds, and more. The day will end with a delicious buffet featuring local African cuisine.

On board, guests will be treated to a District Six themed Cabaret Show as part of Azamara's Destination Celebration – a new program that brings the culture and heritage of the destination to life onboard with health and safety in mind. The show – starring international award winner and recognized veteran of SA entertainment, Alistair Izobell, and special guest Sasha Lee Davids – will take guests on a journey into the heart of District Six for an evening designed not only to entertain but educate through the popular musical production inspired by the rich history of Cape Town's oppressive past that tried to destroy its vibrant community and spirit.

For more information on Azamara's 2022 South African itineraries, please visit: www.azamara.com

About Azamara

Azamara is an upmarket cruise line and leader in Destination Immersion® experiences. Presently with three mid-sized ships sailing to all seven continents of the world, and an additional fourth ship scheduled to join the fleet in 2022. The boutique-style ships allow them to reach marquee ports around the world and dock in smaller, less-visited hidden gems. Azamara's commitment to creating immersive experiences allows guests to travel deeper with longer stays, more overnights, and night touring. Guests can experience a boutique hotel at sea with inclusive amenities such as gratuities, select beverages, exclusive cultural events and more. For more information visit www.azamara.com .

