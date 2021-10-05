Bluerock Total Income+ Real Estate Fund Surpasses $3 Billion in AUM; Delivered Highest Sharpe Ratio Among All Domestic '40 Act Funds in the Trailing 3-Year, 5-Year, and Since Inception Periods

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluerock Total Income+ Real Estate Fund ("TI+" or "Fund" tickers: TIPRX, TIPPX, TIPWX, TIPLX) announced the Fund surpassed $3 billion in net assets under management (AUM) in September and is invested in a portfolio of over $238 billion of institutional real estate debt and equity holdings. The new milestone was reached as the Fund celebrates multiple other recent record achievements including record-setting monthly new equity capital raised in September of approximately $135 million and record-setting monthly shareholder returns of 3.10% (A-share: TIPRX) and 3.13% (I-share: TIPWX) in August 20211.

Further, the Fund reported leading risk-adjusted performance generating the highest Sharpe and Sortino Ratios (key risk-adjusted return metrics) of all 6,200+ domestic '40 Act funds in the trailing 3-year, 5-year, and since inception time periods as of 8.31.212. Since inception in 2012 through September 2021, the Fund has generated annualized net returns of 7.92% and a 97.68% cumulative net return (A-share: TIPRX) with positive net returns in each calendar year and all 12-month periods. The Fund's total net returns to shareholders from the trough of the pandemic (September 2020) is 15.43% (A-share: TIPRX) as of September 30, 2021, with a remarkable 95% up period percent (i.e. daily returns positive to neutral) with a notable 1.68% standard deviation over the same period, less than half the volatility of the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (standard deviation of 3.82%) and 90% less volatile than the S&P 500 index (standard deviation of 16.68%)3.

The Fund recently reported its 35th consecutive quarterly distribution earlier in September bringing total Fund distributions to approximately $13 per share to its shareholders since inception (TIPRX, A-share), or approximately 52% on the $25/share inception share price.

"We are very proud to have reached this important new milestone as we continue to substantially grow the Fund's AUM," said Jeffrey S. Schwaber, CEO of Bluerock Capital Markets. "We believe capital follows performance and we're pleased the Fund has a highly regarded portfolio management team that has continually delivered leading risk-adjusted performance for its shareholders since its inception," added Schwaber.

"We believe achieving this AUM milestone is a testament to consistently delivering on the Fund's investment objectives over the past nine years and across market cycles," said Adam Lotterman, Co-CIO of Bluerock Fund Advisor. "We remain active investors and continue to position the Fund's investments to take advantage of real estate trends and sectors that we believe are expected to deliver the highest risk-adjusted returns, while continuously seeking to mitigate risk in the portfolio. We maintain a bullish outlook for institutional real estate, particularly in industrial, apartment, and life sciences sectors, which comprise approximately 85% of the Fund's investments4," added Lotterman.

1 TI+ A shares, no load. Returns would be lower if the load was included. Includes dividend reinvestment.

2 Source: Morningstar Direct, annualized Sharpe Ratio and annualized Sortino Ratio; compiled by Bluerock Fund Advisor, LLC. TIPRX, no load. Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, standard deviation and max drawdown are only four forms of performance measure. The Sharpe Ratio and Sortino Ratio would have been lower if the calculation reflected the load. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Among of all U.S. open-end, closed-end, and exchange traded mutual funds (8,752 in the trailing 3-year period, 7,794 funds in the trailing 5-year period, and 6,245 funds since inception). There are significant differences between the products compared to for the highest Sharpe and Sortino ratio including fund objectives, strategies, risks, liquidity and fees and the differences between the product types (open end, closed end and ETFs). Based on daily data from 10.22.2012-7.31.2021.

3 Morningstar Direct, starting from 9.25.20 through 9.30.21.

4 For detailed Fund holdings, please visit http://bluerockfunds.com/investment-holdings/

TI+ Fund Net Performance

Through 9.30.21 YTD One Year Five Year Since inception TI+ Fund Class A 12.69% 15.53% 7.41% 7.92% TI+ Class A5 with Max

Sales Charge 6.22% 8.90% 6.15% 7.21% TI+ Fund Class I 12.91% 15.81% 7.68% 7.60%

Returns presented are total net return: Expressed in percentage terms, the calculation of total return is determined by taking the change in price, reinvesting, if applicable, all income and capital gains distributions during the period, and dividing by the starting price. Returns greater than one year are annualized.

5 The maximum sales charge for the Class A shares is 5.75%. Investors may be eligible for a waiver or a reduction in the sales charge.

6 Inception date of the Fund is October 22, 2012. The inception date of the I shares is April 1, 2014.

The performance data quoted here represents past performance. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted above. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate, so that shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. For performance information current to the most recent month end, please call toll-free 1-888-459-1059. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Shorter term performance may not be indicative of long term results.

The total annual fund operating expense ratio, gross of any fee waivers or expense reimbursements, is 2.18% for Class A, 2.93% for Class C, 1.93% for Class I, and 2.42% for Class L. The Fund's investment advisor has contractually agreed to reduce its fees and/or absorb expenses of the fund, at least until January 31, 2022 for Class A, C, I and L shares, to ensure that the net annual fund operating expenses will not exceed 1.95% for Class A, 2.70% for Class C and 1.70% for Class I, and 2.20% for Class L, per annum of the Fund's average daily net assets attributable to Class A, Class C, Class I, and Class L shares, respectively, subject to possible recoupment from the Fund in future years. Please review the Fund's Prospectus for more detail on the expense waiver. A fund's performance, especially for very short periods of time, should not be the sole factor in making your investment decisions. Fund performance and distributions are presented net of fees.

The Bluerock Total Income+ Real Estate Fund is a closed-end interval fund that invests the majority of its assets in institutional private equity real estate securities that are generally available only to institutional investors capable of meeting the multi-million dollar minimum investment criteria. Net assets under management for TI+ are approximately $3.06 billion as of September 30, 2021. As of Q2 2021, the value of the underlying real estate held by the securities in which the Fund is invested is approximately $239 billion, including investments managed by Ares, Blackstone, Morgan Stanley, Principal, Prudential, Clarion Partners, Invesco and RREEF, among others3. The minimum investment in the Fund is $2,500 ($1,000 for retirement plans) for Class A, C, and L shares.

For copies of TI+ public company filings, please visit the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov or the Company's website at www.bluerockfunds.com.

About Bluerock Total Income+ Real Estate Fund

The Bluerock Total Income+ Real Estate Fund offers individual investors access to a portfolio of institutional real estate securities managed by top-ranked fund managers. The Fund seeks to provide a comprehensive real estate holding designed to provide a combination of current income, capital preservation, long-term capital appreciation and enhanced portfolio diversification with low to moderate volatility and low correlation to the broader equity and fixed income markets. The Fund utilizes an exclusive partnership with Mercer Investment Management, Inc., the world's leading advisor to endowments, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and family offices globally, with over 3,300 clients worldwide, and over $15.0 trillion in assets under advisement.

Investing in the Bluerock Total Income+ Real Estate Fund involves risks, including the loss of principal. The Fund intends to make investments in multiple real estate securities that may subject the Fund to additional fees and expenses, including management and performance fees, which could negatively affect returns and could expose the Fund to additional risk, including lack of control, as further described in the prospectus.

Limited liquidity is provided to shareholders only through the Fund's quarterly repurchase offers for no less than 5% of the Fund's shares outstanding at net asset value. There is no guarantee that shareholders will be able to sell all of the shares they desire in a quarterly repurchase offer. Quarterly repurchases by the Fund of its shares typically will be funded from available cash or sales of portfolio securities. The sale of securities to fund repurchases could reduce the market price of those securities, which in turn would reduce the Fund's net asset value.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Bluerock Total Income+ Real Estate Fund. This and other important information about the Fund is contained in the prospectus, which can be obtained online at bluerockfunds.com. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

The Bluerock Total Income+ Real Estate Fund is distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc. Bluerock Fund Advisor, LLC is not affiliated with ALPS Distributors, Inc.

S&P 500: An index of 500 stocks chosen for market size, liquidity and industry grouping, among other factors. The S&P 500 is designed to be a leading indicator of U.S. equities and is meant to reflect the risk/return characteristics of the large cap universe (Investopedia). Risks include the dynamic fluctuations of the market and possible loss of principal.

The Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index: measures the performance of the U.S. investment grade bond market. The index invests in a wide spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed income securities in the United States – including government, corporate, and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than 1 year. Risks include rising interest rates, credit quality of the issuers and general economic conditions

Annualized Standard Deviation: The standard deviation of the daily percentage change in an investment multiplied by the square root of the number of trading days in the period. Standard deviation shows how much variation from the average exists with a larger number indicating the data points are more spread out over a larger range of values.

