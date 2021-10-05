Sitel Group® Wins 2021 Most Admired Employer Brand Award

MIAMI, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HRO Today , the premier global human resources network and content community has today announced that Sitel Group® , one of the largest global providers of customer experience (CX) products and solutions, has won the 2021 Most Admired Employer Brand Award in the Business Services category. The 2021 Most Admired Employer Brand Award recognizes companies with an exceptional reputation and brand.

Sitel Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sitel Group)

"We are extremely humbled to receive the 2021 Most Admired Employer Brand Award, as it truly solidifies our dedication to growing its team with incredible talent and ensuring that each employee is given the tools for long-term success," said Brandon Thurman, Global Hiring Experience Lead, Sitel Group. "With our investments and passion for improving and enhancing the employee experience, Sitel Group cares a great deal about creating a positive and motivating work space for current and new employees, and we are so proud that our continued hard work has been recognized by an industry leader like HRO Today."

The 2021 Most Admired Employer Brand Award acknowledges employers that understand the key factors that draw in top talent. HRO Today has identified Sitel Group for its ability to leverage online tools to communicate what makes them unique and attractive, specifically through its "Learn, Lead & Grow." Employee Value Proposition (EVP) campaign.

Launched in 2020, the Sitel Group Learn, Lead, & Grow EVP campaign was built upon the belief that happy employees are successful ones and that employers should invest in internal programs, training and initiatives to develop each individual's skills to help them reach their goals while giving them the freedom to learn, grow, have fun and be themselves. The campaign is built around five pillars: growth, culture, community, rewards and recognition and MAX (My Associate Experience) – all of which celebrate the employee's unique abilities and contribute to their long-term growth potential.

For information about Sitel Group, visit www.sitel.com . For information about HRO Today's 2021 Most Admired Employer Brand Award, visit www.hrotoday.com/most-admired-employer-brand-award .

About Sitel Group®

As one of the largest global providers of customer experience (CX) products and solutions, Sitel Group® empowers brands to build stronger relationships with their customers by creating meaningful connections that boost brand value. Inspired by each brands' unique vision and goals, we ask "what if?" applying our expertise to create innovative solutions that reduce customer effort.

With 160,000 people around the globe – working from home or from one of our CX hubs – we securely connect best-loved brands with their customers over 8 million times every day in 50+ languages. Whether digital or voice-based, our solutions deliver a competitive edge across all customer touchpoints. Our award-winning culture is built on 40+ years of industry-leading experience and commitment to improving the employee experience.

EXP+™ from Sitel Group is a flexible solution with complete cloud capability, designed to simplify the delivery of end-to-end CX services, while boosting efficiency, effectiveness and customer satisfaction. EXP+ creates a robust ecosystem by harnessing the power of four connected product families.

Learn more at www.sitel.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact

media@sitel.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sitel Group