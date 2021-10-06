Johnson & Johnson Announces Jessica Moore as Vice President of Investor Relations

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced the appointment of Jessica Moore to Vice President of Investor Relations for Johnson & Johnson, effective November 1, 2021. Ms. Moore will report to Mr. Joseph Wolk, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Ms. Moore brings 20 years of strong, diverse and international financial experience spanning across Sales Operations, Corporate and Regional positions. Most recently, Ms. Moore served as the Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for the Janssen Pharmaceutical business in the EMEA Region where she played a critical role in the analysis of financial performance, assessment of risks and opportunities and maintenance of a strong compliant environment. Prior to joining Johnson & Johnson, Ms. Moore held various leadership positions of increasing responsibilities at Baxter International, where she focused on returning the EMEA business to growth and led a transformational project to standardize and centralize financial processes across commercial and manufacturing entities.

"Jessica's knowledge of our business and industries positions her well to convey Johnson & Johnson's strategies and outcomes to the investment community and other key stakeholders," said Mr. Wolk. "Her dedication to innovative solutions and commitment to talent development will have a positive impact across all aspects of our business."

Ms. Moore holds a bachelor's degree in Finance and Accounting from Miami (of Ohio) University and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

About Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That's why for more than 130 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world's largest and most broadly-based health care company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.

Note to Investors Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things: future operating and financial performance, product development, market position and business strategy. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic, such as the scope and duration of the outbreak, government actions and restrictive measures implemented in response, material delays and cancellations of medical procedures, supply chain disruptions and other impacts to the business, or on the Company's ability to execute business continuity plans, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, economic factors, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product research and development, including uncertainty of clinical success and obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; challenges to patents; the impact of patent expirations; the ability of the Company to successfully execute strategic plans; the impact of business combinations and divestitures; manufacturing difficulties or delays, internally or within the supply chain; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; significant adverse litigation or government action, including related to product liability claims; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws and global health care reforms; trends toward health care cost containment; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; financial instability of international economies and legal systems and sovereign risk; increased scrutiny of the health care industry by government agencies. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2021 including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," in the Company's most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

(PRNewsfoto/Johnson & Johnson)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Johnson & Johnson