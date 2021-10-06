WindRose Health Investors Completes the Sale of Vital Decisions to Evolent Health

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WindRose Health Investors, LLC ("WindRose"), the New York-based healthcare private equity firm, announced today that it has completed the sale of Vital Decisions, LLC ("Vital Decisions" or the "Company") to Evolent Health, Inc. ("Evolent Health"). Vital Decisions will report into Evolent's specialty management offering, New Century Health, and will be consolidated into Evolent's Clinical Solutions segment.

Founded in 2006, and headquartered in Edison, New Jersey, Vital Decisions is a leading provider of technology-enabled advance care-planning services, ensuring that the care of individuals with serious illness aligns with their values and changing preferences throughout every step of their health journey. Enabled by behavioral science methodologies, proprietary analytics, and clinical experts, Vital Decisions provides collaborative decision making and advance care-planning support for all members of a health plan's population through a suite of telehealth and digital solutions. WindRose completed its majority investment in Vital Decisions in December 2012.

"We are proud to have partnered with the Vital Decisions management team as they significantly expanded their business and capabilities," said Oliver Moses, Managing Partner of WindRose. "Vital Decisions' model has proven that through empowering individuals to take an active role in their care-plan, you can improve the quality of life for those with an advanced illness and reduce costs for the healthcare marketplace. We are pleased to have found an excellent partner for Vital Decisions in Evolent Health, which shares our commitment to aligning treatment goals among individuals, their family members, and healthcare providers."

"WindRose has been a valued partner to Vital Decisions as we developed our service offerings and enhanced our proprietary analytics and digital solutions, and we are thankful to have had them by our side," said Mitchell Daitz, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of the Company. "Vital Decisions was formed as a patient-focused platform to enhance alignment among patients, families, and providers regarding the care that is delivered during an advanced illness. Through our economic studies and peer-reviewed research, we found that up to 35% of costs in the last six months of life are for services that are unwarranted or unwanted. New Century's focus on driving outcomes through peer-led provider collaboration will enhance the effectiveness of Vital Decisions' services, and we look forward to the partnership."

McDermott Will & Emery LLP acted as legal advisor for Vital Decisions. Bass, Berry & Sims PLC is acting as legal counsel to Evolent.

About Vital Decisions

Headquartered in Edison, NJ, Vital Decisions ensures that the care of individuals with serious illness or in a medical crisis aligns with their values and wishes. Enabled by behavioral science methodologies, proprietary analytics, and clinical experts, Vital Decisions provides collaborative decision making and advance care-planning support for all members of a health plan's population through a suite of telehealth and digital solutions. The services help individuals and their families think through, communicate, and document their preferences to ensure their care is aligned with their wishes - now and in the future as their medical situation changes. Vital Decisions' solutions include personalized discussions with highly trained clinical specialists, education and referrals to palliative care, hospice and other available services, and online tools to document and share advance care preferences. These services result in improved quality and high satisfaction among individuals, their families, and their doctors.

For more information visit www.vitaldecisions.net.

About WindRose

WindRose Health Investors, LLC ("WindRose") makes equity investments in companies that operate within the services sectors of the healthcare industry. The firm focuses on companies with profitable business models and a demonstrated ability to deliver cost-effective solutions. WindRose manages over $1.2 billion in investments and is currently investing out of its fifth fund. WindRose is based in New York City and invests in companies throughout the United States.

For more information, please email WindRose at info@windrose.com.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH) delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions that improve whole-person health while making health care simpler and more affordable. Our solutions encompass total cost of care management, specialty care management, and administrative simplification. Evolent serves a national base of leading payers and providers, is the first company to receive the National Committee for Quality Assurance's Population Health Program Accreditation, and is consistently recognized as a top place to work in health care nationally.

For more information, visit www.evolenthealth.com.

