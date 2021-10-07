TotalEnergies Joins The Recycling Partnership's Polypropylene Recycling Coalition to Increase U.S. Plastic Recovery and Advance the Circular Economy

HOUSTON, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TotalEnergies Petrochemicals & Refining USA, Inc., an affiliate of broad energy company TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE), today announces its participation as a funding partner of the Polypropylene Recycling Coalition, an initiative of The Recycling Partnership.

TotalEnergies' collaboration within the Polypropylene Recycling Coalition will focus on increasing curbside recycling access for polypropylene (PP) to ensure this packaging material is widely recovered and reused in end-markets including food and beverage packaging, consumer products and automotive parts.

"TotalEnergies is pleased to partner with The Recycling Partnership's Polypropylene Recycling Coalition as part of our Company's ambition of producing 30% recycled and renewable polymers by 2030," said Paul Colonna, Vice President, Polymers Americas. "We are committed to strengthening the recycling and circularity of polypropylene and working with our customers to develop innovative products with ever-higher performance, particularly in terms of the environment."

The primary focus of The Partnership's Polypropylene Recycling Coalition is to achieve the same high levels of recycling for polypropylene as other plastics like polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and high-density polyethylene (HDPE). The path to achieve this goal is through contribution of grants to recycling facilities and targeting consumer education efforts as well as recycling infrastructure improvements.

To learn more about The Recycling Partnership's Polypropylene Recycling Coalition and how to join, visit recyclingpartnership.org/polypropylene-coalition/

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a broad energy company that produces and markets energies on a global scale: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, clean, reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

About TotalEnergies in the United States

TotalEnergies Petrochemicals & Refining USA, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas and is a major producer of polypropylene, polystyrene, styrene and base chemicals in the United States. As a major player in the U.S., we bring value along the whole refining and petrochemical chain of production. Our investments lead the way to clean and affordable fuels and polymers.

About TotalEnergies Recycling

TotalEnergies has the ambition of producing 30% recycled and renewable polymers by 2030. TotalEnergies is working on all types of recycling:

In mechanical recycling with its subsidiary Synova, the French leader in the production of recycled polypropylene for sustainable applications for the automotive or construction industry.

In chemical recycling, TotalEnergies announced in September 2020 the construction of France's first chemical recycling plant on its Grandpuits zero-crude platform. This new plant will use Plastic Energy's patented technology to transform plastic waste that is not generally recyclable into a pyrolysis oil called Tacoil, which will then be used as feedstock in TotalEnergies' steam crackers to produce polymers with properties identical to virgin polymers.

TotalEnergies is also a world leader in bioplastics. The joint venture between TotalEnergies and Corbion owns a plant in Thailand producing 75,000 tons/year of PLA, a 100% bio-based, recyclable and biodegradable bioplastic. In September 2020, it announced the construction of a second plant with a capacity of 100,000 tons/year on the Grandpuits zero-crude platform in France.

TotalEnergies is a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste, which consists of around 40 companies invested in the plastics and consumer goods value chain. They have pledged to allocate more than $1 billion, with a goal of reaching $1.5 billion by 2025, to the implementation of solutions to eliminate plastic waste in the environment, particularly in the oceans.

About The Recycling Partnership

The Recycling Partnership is the action agent transforming the U.S. residential recycling system for good. Our team operates at every level of the recycling value chain and works on the ground with thousands of communities to transform underperforming recycling programs and tackle circular economy challenges. As the leading organization in the country that engages the full recycling supply chain, from working with companies to make their packaging more circular and help them meet climate and sustainability goals, to working with government to develop policy solutions to address the systemic needs of the U.S. recycling system, The Recycling Partnership positively impacts recycling at every step in the process. Since 2014, the nonprofit change agent diverted 375 million pounds of new recyclables from landfills, saved 968 million gallons of water, avoided more than 420,000 metric tons of greenhouse gases, and drove significant reductions in targeted contamination rates. Learn more at recyclingpartnership.org

